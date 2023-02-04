JONESBORO — The Kevin Kresse visit to Arkansas State University and Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home, has been postponed one week because of the winter weather this week.
The previously announced events will proceed as planned exactly one week later, Feb. 10-11, with one minor adjustment, the Friday evening meet and greet will be in the Grand Hall of Fowler Center, not the Bradbury Art Museum as previously announced.
