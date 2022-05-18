BATESVILLE — Dr. Raman Kutty, class of 2023 internal medicine resident, represented the White River Health System residency program at the American College of Physicians National Meeting in Chicago.
Out of 4,000 applicants worldwide, his project was one of only 10 to be selected. The project focused on expired prescription drug potency.
With prescription drug prices rising, Dr. Kutty hopes that his team’s work will help reduce the cost to patients across the country.
“We have a really unique opportunity here to get to the root of the issue,” Kutty said. “Everyone has old medications in their medicine cabinet and we all wonder if they’re still good or not. If medicines stay good for longer than we thought that’s a huge savings for everyone,” he added.
The internal medicine residency program has welcomed five classes of 10 residents to the program. The first class of residents graduated from the program in 2021, with the second class expected to graduate this month.
Six physicians from these classes have either joined the staff or signed letters of intent at WRHS. Physicians include Drs. Michael Andryka, Doreen Kamoga, Wyatt Lydolph, Mitchell Keel, Shoaib Khan and Edwin Suarez.
