JONESBORO — Monday will be Labor Day and both city and county offices in The Sun coverage area will be closed for the holiday as will state and federal offices including the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the U.S. Postal Service and federal court.
Among the cities, several will have changes to their residential sanitation routes.
In Jonesboro, both the Monday trash route and first Monday recycling route will be collected Tuesday, along with the Tuesday routes.
Monday and Tuesday sanitation routes will also be run together on Tuesday in the cities of Trumann, Manila, Pocahontas and Wynne, as well as those run by Shelton Sanitation.
Monday residential garbage routes will run Tuesday, and Tuesday routes will run Wednesday in the cities of Harrisburg and Newport.
Osceola sanitation will have citywide pick up on Tuesday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed both Sunday and Monday for the holiday.
