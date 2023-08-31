JONESBORO — Labor Day is Monday and federal, state, county and local government offices will be closed in celebration. For a number of cities in the area, this means a disruption to the regular sanitation schedules.
In Jonesboro both the garbage and sanitation routes normally run Monday, will be collected Tuesday along with Tuesday’s regular routes. Anything not picked up Tuesday will carry over to Wednesday with Wednesday’s routes.
The cities of Trumann, Manila, Pocahontas and Wynne and those cities serviced by Shelton Sanitation will also see both Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes collected together on Tuesday.
In the cities of Harrisburg and Newport, Monday garbage pickup will move to Tuesday and Tuesday’s pickup will be Wednesday.
The city of Osceola will collect garbage citywide on Tuesday.
The holiday will not affect sanitation routes in Paragould, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Marked Tree or those cities serviced by Waste Connections.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed both Sunday and Monday.
