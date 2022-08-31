JONESBORO — Monday is Labor Day and federal, state, county and city offices throughout Northeast Arkansas will be closed in celebration. Although all city offices will be closed, only a few cities are reporting changes to their residential sanitation routes.
In Jonesboro, both Monday’s trash route and the first Monday recycling route will be run Tuesday along with Tuesday’s routes. Any trash from Tuesday’s route that is not collected Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday.
Monday’s sanitation routes in Trumann, Manila, Pocahontas and Wynne will also be run Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s routes.
Both Harrisburg and Newport will collect Monday’s residential garbage on Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
The city of Osceola will perform a citywide pickup of trash on Tuesday.
Customers of Waste Connections will see no interruption of service, but those served by Shelton Sanitation will see Monday’s routes collected Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s routes.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be closed both Sunday and Monday.
