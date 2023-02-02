LAKE CITY — Attorney Zachary W. Morrison of Lake City has announced his appointment to two state boards.
Morrison, who operates the Morrison Law Firm in Lake City, was appointed in December by the Arkansas Supreme Court to the Court’s Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law.
Morrison said his former law school professor, Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne, who serves as the court’s liaison to the committee, asked him to serve.
“Justice Wynne is a great friend and mentor to many young lawyers through his service as an adjunct law professor at UA, Little Rock Bowen School of Law. I am honored to answer his call to serve.”
On Dec. 31, 2022, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Morrison to the state Commission on Child Abuse, Rape, and Domestic Violence.
Morrison is a graduate of Bay High School, Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas Little Rock Bowen School of Law.
He has been in private practice with an emphasis on criminal defense since 2017. In addition to his criminal defense practice, he provides defense representation to parents in dependency-neglect matters involving the Arkansas Department of Human Services.
