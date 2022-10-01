HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will offer nature hikes today, Sunday and Oct. 9.
The first of two hikes today will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. along the 1.1-mile Great Blue Heron Trail. Participants should meet a park interpreter at the trailhead.
The second event will be an Owl Prowl from 7:30-8:15 p.m. starting at the visitor center for a short walk into the woods to call some owls, a flashlight will be needed.
On Sunday and Oct. 9, the hike will be from 9-9:45 a.m., leaving from the visitor center along the .5-mile Palewood Trail.
A sunset kayak tour is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 8.
Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 to 12. Younger children cannot paddle solo. No equipment is needed but kayakers should bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water and wear water-resistant clothing. Reservations are required and are taken at the Visitor Center. The tour will leave from the boat ramp.
