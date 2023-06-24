HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will again offer the basic fishing class, Let’s Go Fishing, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, taught by an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission educator.
Fishing poles and bait will be provided, or attendees may bring their own gear. Registration is not required, but anyone over the age of 16 must have a fishing license to participate. The class will begin at the park visitor center.
From 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. July 1 there will be a guided sunset kayak tour beginning at the boat ramp. Flatwater kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets will be provided and experience is necessary. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo. Space is limited and reservations are required. They can be made at the park visitor center or by phone at 870-578-2064. Fees are $15 for adults or $10 for children ages 10-12. Payment must be made before 5 p.m. July 1. Supplies needed include water-tolerant clothing, sunscreen and bug spray and bottled water.
