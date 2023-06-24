HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will again offer the basic fishing class, Let’s Go Fishing, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, taught by an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission educator.

Fishing poles and bait will be provided, or attendees may bring their own gear. Registration is not required, but anyone over the age of 16 must have a fishing license to participate. The class will begin at the park visitor center.