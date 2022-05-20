Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg, will offer a variety of programs and events during the Memorial Day weekend, beginning with Campfire Trivia from 8-8:30 p.m. Friday. Visitors will gather at the Campground Community Fire Ring for several rounds of trivia and marshmallow roasting.
From 9-9:45 p.m., there will be stargazing at the playground. Participants should bring a flashlight, and a chair if they like, and dress appropriately.
A variety of educational programs will be offered throughout the day May 28. A park interpreter will present Meet a Snake from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center; Mammal Furs will be the topic from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Amphitheater and an Owl Prowl is scheduled for 8:30-9:15 p.m. beginning at the Campground Community Fire Ring.
After a presentation on native owls of Arkansas, the park interpreter will lead participants onto the trail to make some owl calls. Flashlights are requested.
May 29 will kick off with an Early Birder Hike from 9-10 a.m. along the Great Blue Heron Trail. Visitors should bring binoculars if available and wear tennis shoes or hiking boots.
A Survival Keychains craft event is set for 2-2:45 p.m. at the Visitor Center Picnic Table. Crafters make the keychain while learning some of the basic survival skills. There is a $2 per keychain fee for this event.
The day’s events will end with a Sunset Kayak Tour from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning at the Park Boat Ramp. Space for this event is limited. Reservations are required and can be made at the Visitor Center. Admission is $15 for adults and$10 for children ages 10-12.
Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided and no previous paddling experience is necessary. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo.
Kayakers should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
A Hound Hike for visitors and their four-legged friends is set for 9-9:45 a.m. May 30. It will follow the 1.1-mile loop of the Great Blue Heron Trail. Tennis shoes or hiking boots are recommended. All dogs Nature Touch Table will be set up at the playground from 10:30-11 a.m.
