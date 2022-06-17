HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will offer several events beginning Friday with a 9 to 9:45 p.m. Owl Prowl.
A park interpreter will begin at the visitor center with a presentation about the owls that live in the park.
A short walk into the woods to call some up will follow.
Participants should bring flashlights.
On Saturday, June 25, the day will start with a nature hike from 10 to 10:45 a.m. along the one-half-mile Palewood Trail.
Participants will join a park interpreter at the visitor center.
A sunset kayak tour is scheduled for 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.on the 25th beginning at the park boat ramp. Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. No previous paddling experience is necessary. The guide will demonstrate the basics of kayaking and answer nature questions along the way.
Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo. There is limited space available, so reservations are required and will be taken at the visitor center.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Paddlers should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet, and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
On the 26th, a nature touch table will be set up from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the playground.
A park interpreter will answer nature questions and talk about various nature items.
