HARRISBURG — While there are no fireworks allowed in state parks, Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will host a variety of events during the Independence Day weekend.
All events are free unless otherwise indicated.
An owl prowl is set for 9-9:45 p.m., Friday, beginning at the visitor’s center.
A park interpreter will begin by presenting information about the owls that live in the park, then lead a short walk into the woods to attempt to call some up. Participants should bring flashlights.
A variety of events are scheduled for Saturday beginning with a discussion at the playground about mammals live in Arkansas.
From 1-2 p.m., a park interpreter will present information on these creatures and the roles they play, including examples of mammal furs.
There will be a presentation at the visitor center from 2-2:45 p.m. on the snakes of Arkansas, including a chance to meet live ones.
Saturday events will close with a sunset kayak tour of the lake from 7:15-8:45 p.m. starting at the park boat ramp. Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided. No previous paddling experience is necessary.
The guide will demonstrate basic kayaking skills and answer nature questions along the way. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo.
There is limited space available, so reservations are required and can be made at the visitor center. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Participants should wear clothes and shoes that can get wet and bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
Join a park interpreter Sunday morning for a 10-10:45 nature hike along the half-mile Palewood Trail.
That afternoon from 2-2:45, visitors can make survival keychains at the visitor center picnic table.
A park interpreter will provide some basic survival skills during the project. The cost is $2 per keychain.
On July 4, a nature touch table will be set up in the visitor center from 11-11:30 a.m. A park interpreter will be answering questions about the various items on display.
