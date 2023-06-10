HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will offer sunset kayak tours this Saturday and June 17 beginning at the park boat ramp.
Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets are provided. No previous paddling experience is necessary.
A park guide will demonstrate the basics of kayaking and answer nature questions along the way. Participants must be at least 10 years old to paddle a boat solo. There is limited space available for each tour, so reservations are required and will be taken at the Visitor Center or over the phone at 870-578-2064.
The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12. Payment must be made before 5 p.m. the day of the tour. Saturday’s tour is set for 7-8:30 p.m. while the June 17 tour will be from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
Participants should wear clothing that can get wet and bring their own bottled water. Sunscreen and bug spray are also recommended.
A free guided discovery hike is set for 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday beginning at the Great Blue Heron Trailhead. This is an easy hike and pet friendly. Participants are free to bring binoculars and field guides. Tennis shoes, boots and weather-appropriate clothes are recommended.
The park schedules a variety of short educational programs throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays.
For details about those events, contact the park at 870-578 -2064.
