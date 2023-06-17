HARRISBURG — Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road, will host Let’s Go Fishing from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission educator from the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will lead the class. Fishing poles and bait are provided, but participants are free to bring their own. Registration is not required, but anyone over the age of 16 must have a fishing license to participate. The class will meet at the park’s visitor center before heading to the fishing location.
A discovery hike along the Great Blue Heron Trail is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. June 24. A park interpreter will lead this easy, pet-friendly event. Hikers are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides and wear tennis shoes, boots and weather-appropriate clothes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.