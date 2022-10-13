PARAGOULD — David Lange, executive director of Paragould, Hoxie and Wilson housing authorities, was recently selected as a National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials Fellow.
He was awarded this honor at the NAHRO Summer Conference in San Diego.
Lange was selected based on the improvements that have been accomplished during his 19-plus years as executive director at Paragould.
To date, 68 apartments have been constructed in Paragould serving the elderly population.
Construction will begin this fall for an additional 48.
“None of the accomplishments would be possible without the great support of the Paragould Housing and the Paragould Housing Development Corporation Board of Directors,” Lange stated. “The employees of Paragould Housing Authority are the driving force to our successful operation.”
NAHRO Fellows are honored because they have “demonstrated, over a sustained period of time, their commitment to improving the housing conditions of their fellow citizens and/or the viability and sustainability of the communities in which they live and/or work.”
Award recipients may use the designation NAHRO Fellow professionally as a designation after their name, and may be called upon for mentoring and service to NAHRO and its members.
