Lao Tizer Band to perform in the Fowler Center

JONESBORO — The Lao Tizer Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
The group will feature nine-time nominated and two-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, who has also played with Chick Corea’s Band and The Rippingtons.
“The Lao Tizer Band featuring Eric Marienthal is a who’s who of world-class and Grammy award-winning musicians,” Dallas Martinez, director of Fowler Center said.
“It will be a thrilling night for fans who love jazz, funk, rhythm and blues and much more. We are lucky to have these amazing award-winning musicians here in Jonesboro. It will be an amazing evening for the whole family.”
The band is led by keyboardist and composer Lao Tizer, who has played with the bands Special EFX and Down to the Bone.
Other band members include American Idol star Elliott Yaminn along with violinist Karen Briggs who has played with Yanni, Chaka Khan and Diana Ross.
Also in the band is two-time Grammy-winning drummer Gene Coye, who has played with Terence Blanchard, Hiromi and Larry Carlton.
Four-time Grammy-winning percussionist Munyungo Jackson has played with Stevie Wonder, Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Senegalese bassist, composer and producer Cheikh N’Doye has played with Baaba Maal and Mike Stern.
The jazz group will showcase music from their latest Billboard Jazz Top 10 release, “Songs from the Swinghouse.”
All seating is reserved. Individual tickets are $33 and $23.
Discounts are available for seniors, veterans, groups of 10 or more, A-State students, faculty and staff.
Tickets may be purchased at the central box office at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267.
