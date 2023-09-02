Lao Tizer Band to perform in the Fowler Center

Two-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal will join the Lao Tizer Band to perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. Tickets may be purchased at the central box office at First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781 or toll-free 888-278-3267. Tickets are also available online at astate.edu / tickets.

The group will feature nine-time nominated and two-time Grammy-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, who has also played with Chick Corea’s Band and The Rippingtons.