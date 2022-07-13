JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Executive Vice Chancellor for Finance, Administration and Chief Operating Officer Len Frey announced Friday that Brian Lasey will join A-State this summer as the assistant vice chancellor for facilities and maintenance.
Lasey has served since 2007 as the facilities management director and plant engineer at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, and will oversee a similar operation for A-State.
“Brian comes to us with a wealth of prior experience in the higher education area, which is extremely important when it comes to the management of our day-to-day operations,” Frey said. “He is also a leader within the professional community of physical plant administrators, and we are looking forward to him coming on board.”
The current president of the Arkansas Association of Facilities Administrators, Lasey is also the vice president of the Central Association of Physical Plant Administrators. He also carries certifications from the Association of Physical Plant Administrators.
At ATU, Lasey directed the overall maintenance and operations staff, and developed the institution’s deferred maintenance program, initiated occupational safety protocols and policies, and managed the university’s boiler monitoring system. Prior to taking over as the director and plant engineer, Lasey served for two years as an engineering instructor and academic adviser at ATU.
Before ATU, he was a member of the facilities engineering department with Owens-Illinois Glass Container from 1996 to 2004.
A graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology with his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, he has completed work toward his master’s in instructional technology from ATU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.