Last week of October busy at the library

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host several events for the end of October.
The second Support the Library Family Fun Night will be held on the library lawn from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Library visitors are invited to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or tent of their own to read or play games while spending time at the library. Participants are welcome to attend in their Halloween costumes.
The library will have yard games, candy, cotton candy, crafts and giveaways. Andy’s Frozen Custard will also be there.
In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside.
Glowtober will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Kids can play games, make crafts, participate in a glowing egg hunt and travel through a library maze. This event will utilize glow sticks to add to the fun. Children are encouraged to attend in their Halloween costumes.
Neon Night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Round Room. Tweens, kids in the fourth through sixth grades, are encouraged to come to the library dressed in their favorite glow-in-the-dark items or all in white. There will be games, snacks and music.
For more information on these events, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
