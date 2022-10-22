Last week of October busy at the library

Heaven Onstead reads to her children, Slayde (right) and Sloane, during the first Family Fun Night held Oct. 10 at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. The library will host a second Family fun Night from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday on the library lawn, 315. W. Oak Ave.

 Janet Thiel / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host several events for the end of October.

The second Support the Library Family Fun Night will be held on the library lawn from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday.