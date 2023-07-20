Lawrence Memorial Hospital to operate WBU Health Clinic

Josh Conley (left), CEO of Lawrence Healthcare, and Dr. Stan Norman, president of Williams Baptist University sign an agreement to have Lawrence Memorial Hospital operate WBU’s on-campus health clinic. The agreement will expand the level and types of care available to WBU students on campus.

 Submitted photo

WALNUT RIDGE — Students at Williams Baptist University will soon have direct access to health services from Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The university and the hospital, both located in Walnut Ridge, have signed an agreement to have Lawrence Memorial operate WBU’s on-campus health clinic.