POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Lawrence County graduates earning associate degrees included Anna Barnhill, Laura Hubler and Justin Nunally, all of Black Rock; Baylee Davis and Vanessa Ovalle, both of Hoxie; John Farmer and Lauren Stallings, both of Imboden; Aaron Bradley and Brittney Padgett, both of Ravenden; Freddie Huskey Jr. of Smithville; and Jennifer Archer, Ryan Brewer, Kaitlin Hoffman, Monica Ross, William Spargo and Brandi Wade, all of Walnut Ridge.
Those receiving certifications only were Jamie Wilson of Black Rock; Ashley Parlow and Allison Russom, both of Hoxie; Ember Nunally, Greg Smith, Hazel Thompson and Carrie Wilson, all of Imboden; Hannah Beary and Michael Haven, both of Powhatan; Tyler Harris, Charni Hunt and Maddie Terrell, all of Ravenden; and Gabrielle Armstrong, Christin Barker, Kevin Beaty, Christy Brandon, Abby Guntharp, Ana Hernandez, Sequoia Irvin, Shelby Snyder, Tara Wells, Kimberly Willis and Tammy Wolford, all of Walnut Ridge.
