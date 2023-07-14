JONESBORO — The Rev. Jerome P. Leckband has joined the faculty of All Saints Parish School, 1812 Rains St.
Leckband, a Minnesota native and graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind., has taught in private and public schools and pastored multiple Lutheran congregations in Nebraska.
He, his wife, and their children have moved to Jonesboro, where he will serve the All Saints parish as a school teacher and associate pastor.
According to the announcement, All Saints is a Lutheran parochial school in Jonesboro that uses a classical Christian education. The curriculum – the Trivium (grammar, logic and rhetoric) and the Quadrivium (arithmetic, geometry, astronomy and music) – has been used for over two millennia to teach students how to learn and think successfully.
The Rev. Roger Paavola, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Mid-South District president, installed Leckband on July 2 and the All Saints parish formerly welcomed him and his family.
“We’re excited to be part of the All Saints Lutheran Church and School family who uphold and support the true, good and beautiful centered in Jesus Christ,” Leckband said. “We believe that, by God’s grace, Christian classical education will give our children a secure and happy future.”
