Lecture-Concert Series to feature fife and drum band

JONESBORO — The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host the Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band in concert at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event will be held in the Carl R. Reng Student Union auditorium. As part of the A-State Lecture-Concert Series, this concert is free of charge and open to the public.
Led by Shardé Thomas, the Rising Stars Fife and Drum Band carries on the legacy of African-American fife music with deep Southern roots. Black fife-and-drum music has a long history in North America. Bands accompanied troops from at least the time of the Revolutionary War.
Bands were also common within Civil War units, and Black fife-and-drum groups remained active in the American South during Reconstruction.
Founded by Thomas’ grandfather Othar Turner who began playing the fife as a young boy over 100 years ago, Thomas took over the group two decades ago following the death of her grandfather.
She continues to make her own fifes and has led the band to performances at prestigious venues including the Smithsonian Institution, Chicago Blues Festival, Center for Southern Folklore, and featured performances at the annual GOAT picnic in Coldwater, Miss.
