JONESBORO — “Legends: An Exploration of Contemporary Storytelling from Frame to Experience” will open in Bradbury Art Museum (BAM) at Arkansas State University Wednesday, Sept. 15. The opening reception is scheduled from 5-6:30 p.m. that evening, and the exhibit continues through Dec. 8.
Featuring both legends in the field as well as popular legends from contemporary culture, the exhibit seeks to explore storytelling and image making as an art form.
For the installation, BAM is collaborating with Dr. Randy Duncan, director of The Center for Comics Studies at Henderson State University and author of “The Power of Comics.”
Artists whose works are represented in the exhibition are Sarah Anderson, Gustav Carlson, JooYoung Choi, Michelle Czajkowski, Neil Emmanuel, Sean Fitzgibbon, Peter Kuper, Chad Maupin, Mythic Times, Josh Neufeld, Trina Robbins, Eric Shanower and Kevin Snipes.
In response to the pandemic, the museum will have a limited capacity of 60 visitors, and walk-in groups may not exceed 10 people. Groups larger than 10 should call ahead for a reservation.
Staff members will be wearing face coverings and taking other steps to help ensure a safe experience. Guests also are required to wear face coverings and maintain a distance of six feet from other guests.
BAM is in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive and is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free to both the opening reception and exhibition.
