MOUNTAIN HOME — Arkansas State University-Mountain Home will host the second Terre Ware Book Author Lecture Series at 7 p.m. March 7 with a free lecture by Mara Leveritt, author of “Devil’s Knot,” “All Quiet at Mena” and “The Boys on the Tracks.”

No tickets are required for the lecture which will be held in the Vada Sheid Community Development Center, 1600 S. College St., on the ASUMH campus.