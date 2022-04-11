JONESBORO — Erika Levy, a third-year medical student at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, won first place in the A. Hollis Wolf Case Competition at the American Academy of Osteopathy’s annual conference held March 23-27 in Orlando, Fla.
The competition featured 15 students from osteopathic medical schools across the country. Students were required to demonstrate their understanding and application of osteopathic principles and treatment, their knowledge of pathophysiology and clinical aspects of their cases, and the impact of osteopathic care.
Presenters were judged on their presentation style, skill and slide design in addition to the students’ involvement in decision-making and delivering treatment.
Levy’s presentation was titled, “That’s the Last (Copper) Straw.” As part of the competition, Levy articulated her approach to treating a patient that presented to the Scholar’s Osteopathic Educational Service with uterine-induced lower back pain.
Levy developed her presentation with the assistance of Joy Skaug, M.D., and Amy Suessle, D.O., both of whom serve as assistant professors in NYITCOM’s Department of Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. Skaug and Suessle provided Levy with feedback and enhanced her understanding of the pathophysiology behind the use of copper IUDs.
Levy received a $500 scholarship to be applied to osteopathic continuing medical education, a ticket to the 2023 AAO convocation in Colorado, and a percussion hammer, a tool used in osteopathic manipulative treatment.
On March 19, Levy participated in the annual Emory Morningside Global Health Case Competition which gives graduate and undergraduate students from across the world the opportunity to collaborate on innovative, multidisciplinary solutions to a real-world global health problem.
Held virtually, this year’s teams were charged with developing strategies to address environmental health disparities faced by indigenous populations. They were given one week to create a 10-minute presentation that addressed these public health challenges.
The New York Tech team featured medical students from both of its NYITCOM locations, Long Island, N.Y. and Jonesboro, as well as undergraduate students from the university’s College of Engineering and Computing Sciences and College of Arts and Sciences.
The students tackled the challenges of the indigenous peoples of French Polynesia, focusing primarily on the preservation of local language and climate change by addressing freshwater scarcity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.