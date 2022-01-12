LITTLE ROCK — Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, has announced Shea Lewis of Hot Springs as the next director for Arkansas State Parks.
Lewis will replace Grady Spann, who retired Dec. 31, 2021, after 28 years. Lewis began in the role on Jan. 3.
“Shea Lewis has a proven track record of accomplishment within Arkansas State Parks,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press release. “Our parks system offers not only the outdoor recreation that The Natural State is so well known for, but it also protects and showcases our state’s history and heritage. These resources couldn’t be left in better hands, and I know Shea will continue the legacy of his predecessors Grady Spann, Greg Butts and Richard Davies.”
Lewis brings 24 years of experience with Arkansas State Parks, both in day-to-day operations and in executive leadership roles.
He currently serves as deputy director, a position he has held since 2017. Lewis started his career as a seasonal interpreter at both Millwood State Park and Village Creek State Park before becoming a full-time interpreter at both Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park and Crowley’s Ridge State Park.
He was promoted to superintendent at Parkin Archeological State Park in 2004 and then served as a regional supervisor for eight years.
Lewis received a bachelor’s degree in parks, recreation and leisure studies from the University of Memphis and a master’s degree in education/instructional resources and media design from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Arkansas State Parks director is responsible for leading the operation of 52 state parks and a central office including administration, planning and development, marketing and revenue, program services and five regional offices. Additionally, the director oversees the $158 million annual budget appropriated for the division’s responsibilities.
Commented