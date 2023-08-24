LITTLE ROCK — Lexicon, Inc. in Little Rock has formed a partnership with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to add a Level Two Maintenance Mechanics course for Lexicon employees. The college course is part of Lexicon University, a workforce development training program designed to allow Lexicon team members to build upon and grow their personal and professional skills.

To become a certified industrial maintenance mechanic, Lexicon employees must complete three levels of classroom training through ANC. Level One focuses on the safe use of hand tools, while Level Two trains employees on how to remove and install couplings, valves and hydraulic equipment. The program offers Lexicon employees a unique chance to excel in their careers.