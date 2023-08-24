LITTLE ROCK — Lexicon, Inc. in Little Rock has formed a partnership with Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville to add a Level Two Maintenance Mechanics course for Lexicon employees. The college course is part of Lexicon University, a workforce development training program designed to allow Lexicon team members to build upon and grow their personal and professional skills.
To become a certified industrial maintenance mechanic, Lexicon employees must complete three levels of classroom training through ANC. Level One focuses on the safe use of hand tools, while Level Two trains employees on how to remove and install couplings, valves and hydraulic equipment. The program offers Lexicon employees a unique chance to excel in their careers.
Lexicon’s partnership with ANC began Jan. 31. The training program is available to all Lexicon employees who work in millwright mechanics. To date, 49 employees have successfully completed the Level One training program and will be attending Level Two over the next several weeks.
“Specializing in customized training for over 28 years, and nationally recognized for innovative practices, The Solutions Group serves as the business and industry training division of Arkansas Northeastern College,” Stacey Walker, dean for customized training at ANC said of the program. “We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to continuing this training with Lexicon and possible new endeavors in the future.”
“At Lexicon we are confident to say that our trained certified maintenance mechanics will be able to complete their everyday tasks throughout their careers with the confidence and training it takes to be safe and successful,” Patrick Schueck, CEO of Lexicon said.
“Lex U” is paid for by Lexicon and is available to all employees, companies and divisions. The program includes a combination of on-the-job, classroom and online training programs that can be completed at pre-arranged and regularly scheduled times or at the employee’s convenience through online training.
Lex U is divided into three training curricula depending on the employee’s position, professional, management and trades.
