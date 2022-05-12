Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will be next Bluegrass Monday Concert

JONESBORO — Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will perform at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert set for 7 p.m. May 23 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould.
Based in Deep Gap, N.C., the band is the 2019 recipient of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Award presented to top young rising stars in bluegrass music.
The band’s repertoire includes bluegrass standards, original tunes and arrangements of melodies from other genres of music.
The group’s most recent album, Roots, reached the top 10 of the Billboard Magazine bluegrass album charts.
Liam Purcell has led the band since 2014, playing mandolin and being the featured vocalist. He was mentored by banjo legend Pete Wernick and is accomplished on all bluegrass instruments.
Other band members include guitarist Rob McCormac, a noted ethnomusicologist and graduate of Appalachian State University.
Bassist Jacob Smith plays jazz and classical music in addition to bluegrass, and has earned a degree in music business.
Colton Kercher plays banjo in the band and is also a graduate of Appalachian State, and fiddler Sam Stage is the 2021 winner of the Rockygrass Fiddle Championship.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. All seating is general admission.
Ticket proceeds go to the musicians, compensating them for their performance.
