JONESBORO — Beginning this week, The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is starting a cross stitch club, which will meet at 5 p.m. each Thursday. Members will learn counted-thread embroidery.
“The first meeting will hopefully be filled with a good amount of people, old and young, experts and beginners together as one group in the Shakespeare room,” CCJPL adult services staff member Lauren Rose said.
“There is no set goal per se for each class other than being a welcoming and comfortable community for the public to be a part of. I want everyone who joins to feel comfortable asking questions, advice, and suggestions.”
The library will provide free materials and patterns as well as plenty of varying experience levels.
“I think it can be very intimidating when starting a new hobby, considering when you start out, all you see is the end product of some brilliant creator who has years under their belt,” Rose observed.
“With this group, I hope to show that everyone hits bumps in the road starting new skills. I also want more experienced cross-stitch artists to know that there is also always something new to learn, whether it be techniques or whatever,” she added.
In addition to this class, the library will also offer another craft class this month, introduction to Cricut machines will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Registration for this class begins Oct 17.
Also added is Mind and Body Yoga which will begin Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Round Room. This is a low-impact, beginner-level yoga and meditation class taught by licensed instructor Holland LeDelia of Eastern Livity. The class joins the library’s two other fitness classes, Zumba fitness on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and karate each Saturday at 1 p.m., both in the round room. Fitness programs are all led by licensed instructors.
Each of the new classes is free to the public. If you need more information about classes offered at the library, call 870-935-5133 or visit the library website, www.libraryinjonesboro.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.