JONESBORO — Beginning this week, The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is starting a cross stitch club, which will meet at 5 p.m. each Thursday. Members will learn counted-thread embroidery.

“The first meeting will hopefully be filled with a good amount of people, old and young, experts and beginners together as one group in the Shakespeare room,” CCJPL adult services staff member Lauren Rose said.