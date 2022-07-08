Library brings back Genealogy Night Lock-In

JONESBORO — Earlier this spring, the 1950s census data was released and many in the community will find their names and those of their family members in that data. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. will host a ’50s-themed event in their first genealogy research event since 2019.
Genealogy Night Lock-In will be held from 6 until 10 p.m. July 16. There will be beginner classes, giveaways and free T-shirts for those who stay through the entire event. To preregister you can visit the library’s website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org.
At 6 p.m. in the Round Room, introductions will be made and instructions will be given for those new to the event. There will be two beginner sessions at 7 and 8 p.m.
The library offers a wide range of genealogy materials and during this event, there will be experts on hand to explain the different books and research materials and help with research.
This week’s off-site program will feature Magic Mr. Nick on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St. and 2 p.m. at Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St., both in Jonesboro. Magic Mr. Nick brings an interactive magic show full of tricks and comedy for kids and families.
Ongoing events this week will include storytime is 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Children’s Library, this week’s theme is Clean Blue Seas. Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders will be at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Round Room, with Ocean Yoga with Evelyn Watkins on Tuesday and a recycled DVD suncatcher project on Thursday. Tiny Tales, for families with babies up to 24 months will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the Children’s Library.
Tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grades will have the opportunity to get a henna tattoo at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Round Room.
Teens who have completed seventh-12th grades can join a cross-stitch class at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Round Room for seaside stitching. On Friday, at 7 p.m. in the Round Room, the Teen Hub will feature an ice cream bar and gaming.
A practice ACT will is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 16 in the Round Room with Teen Hub Book Club at 2 p.m. that day. The subject will be “Alex and Eliza” by Melissa de la Cruz.
Adults can attend a free Lunch and Learn on how to make a quill pen at noon Wednesday. Participants are welcome to bring a lunch.
For more information on these or other programs, stop by the library, call 870-935-5133, or go online at www.libraryinjonesboro.org.
