Library employees win national advertising award

JONESBORO — Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library public relations and marketing assistant manager Chrissy Holbrook and adult programmer Lauren Rose were recently recognized by the American Advertising Federation for their outstanding contribution to the Support Your Library campaign.
According to a press release, the Mosaic Award is presented to individuals who exhibit a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through innovative work, advocacy and company-wide initiatives.
During the Support Your Library campaign, the library’s social media reach surged by nearly 280 percent, while new followers increased by 300 percent. The campaign also resulted in the issuance of approximately 2,000 new library cards.
The primary objective of the campaign was to highlight the significance of the library and its impact on the community.
The library is located at 315 W. Oak Ave.
For more information about the library visit the library’s Facebook page, the website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org, or call 870-935-5133.
