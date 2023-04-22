Library employees win national advertising award

Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library employees were recently honored by the American Advertising Federation for the Support Your Library campaign. Pictured (from left) are AAF President Steve Pacheco, library employees Lauren Rose and Chrissy Holbrook, and Candance Pittman, conferences and conventions chair for AAF District 10.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library public relations and marketing assistant manager Chrissy Holbrook and adult programmer Lauren Rose were recently recognized by the American Advertising Federation for their outstanding contribution to the Support Your Library campaign.

According to a press release, the Mosaic Award is presented to individuals who exhibit a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion through innovative work, advocacy and company-wide initiatives.