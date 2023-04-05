Library hosting donation drive
JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is holding a donation drive to help with the recovery after the tornado that left the city of Wynne devastated.
Those interested in donating should consider the following items: New clothing, rakes, buckets, gloves, roofing nails, shovels, blankets, first aid supplies, flashlights, batteries, tarps, plastic, paper towels, toilet paper, pillows, diapers, laundry detergent, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, pet food, snacks/water, canned foods, plastic tubs, extension cords and school supplies.
Please drop off items at the circulation desk in the front area of the library by April 12. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed Sunday for Easter.
