Library hosting food drive and weekly entertainment

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is holding a summer-long food drive to benefit the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
As food prices continue to rise, more people will be affected by food insecurity and the food bank will see more shortages in donations.
Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the food drive box located in front of the information desk during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m Sundays.
Anyone who donates to the food drive will be entered into a drawing for a gas card.
Ongoing events this week include Matinee Monday at 2 p.m. in the Round Room; Storytime is 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Children’s Library; Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Round Room; and Tiny Tales, for families with babies up to 24 months at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Teens who have completed seventh-12th grades can attend a ‘50s-themed beach party this week at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Round Room. Participants are encouraged to dress in ‘50s style. There will be beach balls, retro shades, leis, hula hoops, popsicles, drink umbrellas and summer drinks. A soap-making workshop for teens will be 4 p.m. Friday, also in the Round Room.
Kids who have completed the fourth-sixth grades can attend a message in a bottle event at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Round Room and work to decode a message and win a chest full of gold.
This week’s free offsite program will feature Wow O’Clock on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., and 2 p.m. at Allen Park, 3609 Race St., both in Jonesboro.
These programs are geared to be entertaining for the whole family.
For adults, there will be bingo at noon Wednesday in the library Round Room and knitting at noon Thursday in the Shakespeare room.
Participants in the knitting class can learn the basics or get advice on ongoing projects. Supplies will be provided for beginners.
The library also offers Zumba for adults at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and karate at 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Round Room.
