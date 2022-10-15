Library hosting quilt show

JONESBORO — This month the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. is hosting the Loose Threads Quilt Club quilt show which is held annually in October. The theme for this year’s show was to finish unfinished projects.
Club member Sharon Thielemier noted that everyone had projects that they started and never finished and this theme was a way to encourage them to complete them.
“If you finished them and brought it in and showed them you would get tickets to win a prize,” Thielemier said. She noted that all of the prizes are sewing-related.
“I enjoy doing it and it’s great that the library takes the time to put our names on them and highlight them,” Thielemier said of the show.
“I think it gives us a sense of pride,” member Cindy Albright commented. “We have a place to show our work. We always enjoy visiting the library after the October meeting. We walk around the library to see our work and it’s such a great thing to see it and gives us a lot of pride. People all over town will come up to us and say ‘I saw your quilt in the library,’ and people say they look forward to October when we have the quilt show.”
The club meets the third Monday of each month at Southwest Church of Christ, except in December when they will meet on the first Monday. They work on projects, learn new quilt blocks and share tips and tricks.
The quilts will be on display until the end of October during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
