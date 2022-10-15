Library hosting quilt show

A Halloween quilt is one of the projects on display at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library during the Loose Threads Quilt Club’s annual quilt show. This year’s theme was completing unfinished projects.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — This month the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave. is hosting the Loose Threads Quilt Club quilt show which is held annually in October. The theme for this year’s show was to finish unfinished projects.

Club member Sharon Thielemier noted that everyone had projects that they started and never finished and this theme was a way to encourage them to complete them.