JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is collecting supplies for the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society during its Furry Friends Fundraiser which will continue until June 3.
Items needed include dry pet food, regardless of brand or size, as well as pet toys, milk bones, peanut butter and original blue Dawn dish soap.
To conveniently drop off donations, the library has designated a specific box located near the Teen Hub area. As an added incentive, every donor will be automatically entered into a giveaway to win a Kindle Fire, with the winner to be announced at 1 p.m. June 3 during the library’s annual Summer Kickoff party. The winner must be present at the time of the drawing.
The kickoff party lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the library on Oak Street. There will be family-friendly events including interactive games and pastimes, free hotdogs from First Community Bank, free custard from Andy’s, and complimentary cotton candy.
This will also be an opportunity to sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Club.
For more information about the library visit the website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org, visit the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
