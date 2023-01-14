JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a College Night scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
College Night will be a college fair for regional colleges to spotlight what they have to offer. Participating colleges include Arkansas Northeastern, Arkansas State University, Arkansas State University Newport, Black River Technical College, Crowley’s Ridge College, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and Williams Baptist University.
The Hispanic Center will be present to help translate for individuals who need it.
In an effort to serve all citizens of Craighead County, the library has also announced the creation of a multicultural programming committee whose mission is to plan and implement events that will provide cultural enrichment. Alexis Jackson is the founder of the committee.
Jackson states the committee has programs planned for Black History, Asian American and Pacific Islander, and Hispanic Heritage months, starting with Black History month in February.
The committee plans to have celebrations all month long with updates posted on social media.
For more information, visit the library website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org or the library’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.