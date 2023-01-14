JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a College Night scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

College Night will be a college fair for regional colleges to spotlight what they have to offer. Participating colleges include Arkansas Northeastern, Arkansas State University, Arkansas State University Newport, Black River Technical College, Crowley’s Ridge College, the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville and Williams Baptist University.