Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 12:14 am
JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will offer a variety of programs for all ages this fall and winter.
Storytimes will return for children and their parents or caregivers.
Storytimes will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Storytime Theatre of the Children’s Library. Tiny Tales, for 24-months-olds and younger, are 10 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
In addition, the library hosts a special storytime at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Forrest L. Woods Nature Center.
Storytime themes this month include the library, elephants, moon and stars, and “vroom vroom.”
For children in the fourth through sixth grades, the library offers tween programs in the Children’s Library with a variety of events and activities.
This month, the library offers Tweens Trivia Night at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Attendees can play as a team or as individuals.
A movie night is planned for Sept. 23, tweens will get to make Pokémon-inspired Perler bead keychains and watch a movie starting at 4:30 p.m.
For those who want to participate but don’t have time to stay for an event, Take-n-Make kits will be available starting Sept. 12.
This month’s project will be beaded bracelets.
The library also offers free exercise classes each week.
Zumba Fitness meets at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday in the Round Room. This is a Latin-inspired dance cardio class. People of all skill and movement levels are welcome to attend. Modifications to the movements can be made so all can participate.
Karate for adults and older teens is offered at 1 p.m. each Saturday, also in the Round Room.
Attendees for all exercise classes are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing.
For more information on any of these programs, visit the library website, www.libraryinjonesboro.org, or call 870-935-5133.
