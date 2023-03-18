JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will host its annual Spring Break Staycation in our youth department this Monday-Friday.
Monday’s events will include kid’s bingo from 10-11 a.m. and a construction zone and Legos from 2-4 p.m.
There will be STEAMy experiments from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday followed by a comic workshop from 2-4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there will be a coloring roundtable from 10 a.m. to noon and a dinosaur tea party from 2-4 p.m.
Thursday will feature yoga from 10 a.m. to noon and nature art from 2-4 p.m.
Mini Gardens-Starting Seeds will kick off Friday’s activities from 10 a.m. to noon and the final Staycation event will be Kid’s Karaoke from 2-4 p.m.
