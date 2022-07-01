Library offers summer events for all ages

JONESBORO — Dinosaurs will be featured in this week’s offsite programs hosted by the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library. Dinosaur Crew will make appearances Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St. and at 2 p.m. at Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St.
This week’s ongoing events at the library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will include storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Children’s Library. This week’s theme is Freedom to Read. Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders will be at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Round Room and Tiny Tales, for families with babies up to 24 months will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the Children’s Library.
According to the library website, other events scheduled for this week include for kids, blocks, crafts and games events at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday in the children’s library and a pirate-themed puppet show, “Yoho, Yoho” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday in the Round Room; for teens who have completed seventh-12th grades, an ocean slime craft event at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Random Fandom at 4 p.m. Friday, both in the Round Room; and for adults, knitting at noon Thursday and beginner ukulele at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Round Room.
