The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will launch its summer programming on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with the return of the summer kick-off party. The library hosted its first kick-off party in 2018 as a way to launch summer programming and help families sign up for Summer Reading Club.
The event features different activities for children. Library users of all ages can sign up for summer programming and get a sneak peek of what is in store for them this summer.
First Community Bank is sponsoring the event and will provide and cook hot dogs for up to 800 attendees. East Arkansas Broadcasters will have the Polar Roller on site with free ice cream from noon to 2 p.m., Frito Lay will provide chips and Pepsi is providing drinks! The library will have coolers full of water available as well.
In addition to the daytime activities, the library’s first concert of the season is set for that evening at 5:30. Local band Everyday Life will be featured as the lead in to the Summer Concert Series.
“Everyday Life comes with a lot of energy and play music that appeals to all,” said Shannon Freeman, lead singer of Everyday Life. In addition to Freeman, band members include drummer Aaron Hammon, lead guitarist Mark Owen, bassist Travis Gober, and keyboards Bryce Anderson. Joining them this year will be Freeman’s daughter Maggie Freeman and his son Sam Freeman!
The Summer Concert Series will continue on the first three Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the library, located at 315 West Oak Avenue. June 7 will be The Mathis Family, June 14 Cory Jackson and June 21 Drive South.
Reading club is offered across area
Libraries across the area are offering Summer Reading Club activities for all ages. Those who live in Jonesboro, Lake City, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Marked Tree, Weiner or Harrisburg (the Lepanto library branch is currently closed due to storm damage) can register online or at their local library beginning June 4.
The Crowley Ridge Regional Libraries work within their communities to encourage those of all ages to participate in their programs each summer. At the Jonesboro location – the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library – the first 100 kids to finish the Summer Reading Club challenge will get a free “Oceans of Possibilities” t-shirt! There are also many other prizes to be awarded.
Summer Reading Club activities are available for kids, tweens, teens and adults. To participate in the program, individuals and families can log onto the library’s digital platform called Beanstack, which can be accessed at libraryinjonesboro.beanstack.org.
For more information on these or other programs being hosted by the library this summer, call the library at 870-935-5133, stop by the library at 315 West Oak Avenue or visit them online at www.libraryinjonesboro.org.
