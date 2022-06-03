JONESBORO — Rocky Clements will bring his Show of Wonder to the Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Clements will present a Vaudeville-style magic show geared for family audiences.
According to his website, “Audiences from five to 95 will enjoy storytelling about the great magicians of old, traveling medicine shows, carnival sideshows, hucksters and their con-games, and ghostly tales of mystery: all played out with ornate, antique props, a beautiful stage set, and authentic vaudeville era routines.”
Later that afternoon The Kinders will take the stage at 2 p.m. for an hour-long concert at the Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St.
Brian and Terri Kinder are known for their funny and educational songs like “I Like Being a Kid” and “My Dog, Seatbelt.”
Additional off-site performances include Mömandpöp, June 15; Museum of Discovery, June 22; Wow O’Clock, June 29; Dinosaur Crew, July 6; Magic Mr. Nick, July 13; and Animalogy with Bob Tarter, July 20.
The Kinders will also visit the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Children’s Library programming area.
For more information, visit the library website, www.libraryinjonesboro.org, or call 870-935-5133.
