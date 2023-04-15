JONESBORO — On Friday, the Craighead County Jonesboro Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will feature visiting author Thanhhà Lai, at 5:30 p.m. in the Round Room.
Lai is a Vietnamese-American children’s author who has won a National Book Award and a Newbery Honor for her debut novel, “Inside Out & Back Again.”
She will be on a book tour in May to promote the sequel to her debut novel, “When Clouds Touch Us”, and will be discussing her work and life experiences as a Vietnamese refugee. A general question and answer session will follow. The public is invited to attend.
On Saturday, there will be an Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will include art and food vendors, karate and jiujitsu sessions, a cosplay contest, and other family activities.
