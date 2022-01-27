JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Festival of Light from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Festival of Lanterns is traditionally held on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year as part of the end of the celebration.
For this event, the library has hosted two lantern-making workshops as part of the After-school Hangouts in the Children’s Library where kids created colorful lanterns out of recyclable materials.
The CCJPL Adult Services Department staff have also created paper lanterns for the celebration.
“I wanted the public library to start a new tradition to help brighten up a typically cold and dreary time of year," Stephanie Sweeney, CCJPL program coordinator for the children’s library said.
"Lunar New Year is celebrated in many parts of the world and the library can act as a community gathering place to learn something new and celebrate together. Patrons are invited to the library on Feb. 1st for the Festival of Lights to hang their lanterns outside the library and enjoy the magical glow they cast on the night."
DIY lantern kits are available for pickup in the adult services area of the library. Included in the kit are paper lanterns and electric lights.
"Anyone and everyone in the community is invited to make and hang a lantern and make a wish for a fantastic year to come," Sweeney said. "With the help of the community we can grow this into a truly magical yearly event.”
For more information, contact the library at 870-935-5133 or visit www.libraryinjonesboro.org/events.
