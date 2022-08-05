JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is ready to help kids to change gears and get ready to return to school by hosting a free Back to School Chill Out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Madison Street lawn.
Kids can drop in any time during the event to play yard games, slide down an inflatable slide, and have a popsicle or ice cream.
On Friday, visitors to the library are invited to a drop-in Elvis Week Karaoke Luau for adults and seniors in the Round Room from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Join us for our Elvis Luau party full of Karaoke, dancing, food, and fun,” CCJPL Adult Services Manager Amber Heard said. “We will have a big blowout full of karaoke, dancing, and door prizes and even serve up some of the King’s favorite foods like hot dogs with sauerkraut, peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and cherry cola,”
Participants are encouraged to dress in Hawaii-themed clothing or outfits from the ’50s or ’60s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.