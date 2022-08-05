JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is ready to help kids to change gears and get ready to return to school by hosting a free Back to School Chill Out from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Madison Street lawn.

Kids can drop in any time during the event to play yard games, slide down an inflatable slide, and have a popsicle or ice cream.