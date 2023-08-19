JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a Slime Lab for students in the fourth to sixth grade from 4 to 5 p.m.Tuesday in the Round Room.
Tweens will get to make their own gooey concoctions to take it home while learning the science behind their creations. The library will furnish all the supplies.
On Wednesday, the library will hold a creative writing workshop for students in seventh-12th grade. Teens will explore the creative process with roundtable writing exercises and tips on crafting characters with depth.
The workshop is set for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Round Room.
The library’s first Teen Home Cafe Cooking Class is planned for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Round Room. Participants will learn how to make, decorate and serve their own sweet treats and brush up on their barista skills.
The class is for seventh to 12th graders and all supplies will be provided.
For more information about library programs, visit the website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org or the library’s Facebook page or call 870-935-5133.
