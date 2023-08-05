JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will help area tweens (those who have completed fourth-sixth grade) unleash their inner tattoo artist with a DIY temporary tattoo sleeve event set for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday in the library’s Round Room. The library will provide temporary tattoos.
On Wednesday, area teens will have their chance to be artistic when the library hosts pencil pouch painting from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Teenhub area of the library.
