JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., offers Family Storytimes each week at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Children’s Library; this week’s theme is “Teddy Bears.”
Along with regular daytime storytimes, the library will host “A Beary Good Sleepover” at 6 p.m. Monday.
“We will have a special Monday night storytime with snacks, show and tell, and pictures with children with their stuffed animals,” said Stacie Madkins from the CCJPL Children’s Library. “We also want each of the kids to tell us about their stuffed animals so they get the best sleepover experience,” said CCJPL Youth Services Manager Stephanie Sweeney.
“The kids will fill out a ‘permission slip’ for their friend that includes any special instructions the library staff needs to know such as if their stuffie needs a night light, a special bedtime snack, or other important rules,” said Sweeney.
“When storytime ends, the children will put name tags on the babies and leave them overnight. The following day during regular storytime they will pick their stuffed babies up with a collage of what happened at the sleepover. Teddy bears can also be picked up the rest of the week during library hours,” Madkins added.
According to Sweeney, the stuffed friends will get to explore the library after dark, play with the toys, hunt for dinosaurs and read books all night long, giving kids a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the library through the eyes of their stuffed friends.
Also this week, the Teen Hub will have several activities; the first at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room. Fall Crafts is a drop-in event where teens can make a bandana pillow and painted wooden ovals. Random Fandom Friday, featuring different activities for teens each month will have a movie at 6 p.m. this week.
The library and TLC Tutoring Co. will offer a mock ACT from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Round Room. This event is held on the third Saturday of each month. Also on Saturday, the Teen Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss a book and get a copy of next month’s book.
Finally, for adults, the library has some tips on fraud prevention. The class will be a lunch and learn at noon Wednesday. Michael Polk from Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, will lead the program.
He will cover the most common types of fraud, such as email and text scams, and give best practices for password and account security to help deter fraud and identity theft. He will also cover the steps to take after becoming the victim of fraud or identity theft.
Participants are welcome to bring a lunch.
