JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., offers Family Storytimes each week at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Children’s Library; this week’s theme is “Teddy Bears.”

Along with regular daytime storytimes, the library will host “A Beary Good Sleepover” at 6 p.m. Monday.