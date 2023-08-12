JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has a variety of free gaming and entertainment events for teens and tweens planned this week.

For tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grade, the library will host a Lego Architect Challenge from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Young builders will have the chance to put their skills to the test. All supplies will be provided.