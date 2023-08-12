JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., has a variety of free gaming and entertainment events for teens and tweens planned this week.
For tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grade, the library will host a Lego Architect Challenge from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Young builders will have the chance to put their skills to the test. All supplies will be provided.
The Round Room will be the spot for an afternoon of retro video games and board games from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Teenhub hosts a Retro Gaming Hangout for seventh-12th graders.
Teen fun will roll over to Friday evening when the library hosts Friday Night Magic from 5 to 6:45 p.m. featuring the trading-card gaming. Random Fandom Friday will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. featuring movies, crafts and snacks.
Friday Night Magic and Random Fandom will be recurring events set for the third Friday of each month.
A free senior safety and security class is planned for 10 a.m. Aug 19, in the Shakespeare Room. Vakeita Barrett will guide seniors through the techniques needed to navigate through today’s fast-changing tech society. Door prizes will be awarded.
Also during the month, visitors will have the opportunity to view works by members of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League. The exhibition features a diverse array of art created by local artists.
For more information about events at the library, visit the website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
