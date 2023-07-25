JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host some creative opportunities for visitors this week.
From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, there will be a Drip Drip: Tie-Dye and Sno Cone Party for tweens. Kids should bring one personal item to tie-dye; the library will provide the rest of the materials. This will be the last tweens event of the summer.
For teens, there will be a vinyl record art class from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“We are delighted to present this one-of-a-kind experience to the young art enthusiasts of our community,” library director Vanessa Adams commented about the event.
Participants will get creative with vintage records.
More tie-dyeing is set for 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday when the library invites adults of all skill levels to a Tie-Dye Drop-In event. The library will provide all the materials needed, all participants need to bring is the item they want to tie-dye. All three events are free to the community and all three will take place in the library Round Room.
The library is also hosting an exhibit by artist Trisha Gooch. Her artwork is on display in the main library area for the remainder of July.
Gooch, who recently moved to Jonesboro, was born in California and raised in Florida and incorporates bright coastal colors and tropical vibes in her paintings.
For more information about the library visit the website at www. libraryinjonesboro.org, visit the library’s Facebook page, or call 870-935-5133.
