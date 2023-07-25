JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host some creative opportunities for visitors this week.

From 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, there will be a Drip Drip: Tie-Dye and Sno Cone Party for tweens. Kids should bring one personal item to tie-dye; the library will provide the rest of the materials. This will be the last tweens event of the summer.