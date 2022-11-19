The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Children’s Library, 315 West Oak Ave., will host a series of Fall Break Stay-Cation events for kids this week beginning with bingo at 10 a.m. and gaming at 2 p.m. Monday.
Construction Club will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday followed by a fall picnic at 2 p.m.
Wednesday will feature Toons and Treats at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the library closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
These events will replace storytimes for the week.
Teens will have the opportunity to paint from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants will each receive their own canvas to create their own pour painting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.