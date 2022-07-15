Library to host final off-site program

JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host the last of the 2022 summer off-site programs this Wednesday. Animalogy featuring Bob Tarter and a variety of animals will visit Parker Park Community Center, 1506 N. Church St. at 10 a.m. and Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St. at 2 p.m. Both centers are in Jonesboro.
Also happening this week onsite at 315 W. Oak Ave. will be Matinee Monday at 2 p.m. in the Round Room. This week the lost land of Atlantis will be featured in a Disney film.
The library will host storytime for families at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Tiny Tales for families with babies up to 24 months on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the children’s library.
Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the Round Room. On Tuesday, kids can make ocean day lanterns. Ocean Day is a Japanese holiday meant to show appreciation for all that the ocean provides.
On Thursday they will use fabric markers to trace a seashell pattern onto a piece of fabric inside a hoop.
This week at 3 p.m. Thursday, tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grade, can attend a basic ukulele class and learn to play a song. Registration for the class is already open.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Teen Hub, for teens who have completed seventh-12th grades, will host a tabletop gaming event in the Round Room. Teens can wrap up their summer activities Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a pour painting class.
Adults can join a Zumba Fitness class at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays or a Karate class at 1 p.m. Saturdays, both in the Round Room. Knitting classes are also offered Thursdays at noon in the Shakespeare Room. Knitting supplies are included.
The library is also featuring the works of Graham Gazaway as the July artist of the month. Influenced primarily the abstract expressionism, Gazaway’s preferred medium is acrylic on canvas and his images usually address the subjects of mental health and philosophy.
The display can be found near the Round Room and will remain on display through the end of the month during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
